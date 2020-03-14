Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

VT declares State of Emergency due to COVID-19

Vermont News
MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont has declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus.

The executive order from Gov. Phil Scott bans gatherings of more than 250 people. He did not order the closures of the state’s schools, but he said that decision could be re-evaluated based on circumstances.

Two people in Vermont have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far.

