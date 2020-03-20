Interactive Radar

VT confirms first two COVID-19 deaths

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont has confirmed its first two coronavirus deaths in the state.

Gov. Phil Scott said the first death was a male resident who had been hospitalized by the VA Medical Center in Windsor County.

The second death was a woman living in a rehab facility in Burlington.

According to the Governor, both were over the age of 80.

