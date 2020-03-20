MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont has confirmed its first two coronavirus deaths in the state.
Gov. Phil Scott said the first death was a male resident who had been hospitalized by the VA Medical Center in Windsor County.
The second death was a woman living in a rehab facility in Burlington.
According to the Governor, both were over the age of 80.
LATEST STORIES:
- Restaurants ask for public support after COVID-19 closure
- Albany Med, St. Peter’s Health Partners suspending COVID-19 community testing
- Mass. governor activates National Guard for COVID-19 response
- VT confirms first two COVID-19 deaths
- Albany police hold roll call outside