VT ambulance crews get sensory bags

BARRE, Vt. (NEWS10) — First responders in northern Vermont are getting equipped to help people on the autism spectrum during emergencies by stocking their ambulances with sensory bags.

Along with helmets, oxygen and life saving medications, the ambulance trucks in Barre, Vt., will also be stocked with items like weighted blankets, ear plugs and fidget toys.

The sensory bags were assembled by the county’s mental health services, and the first responders were trained on how they can be used.

This is a first-of-its kind program for Vermont. The county plans to roll out the kits in every ambulance in the district. The hope is to expand the program statewide.

