CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police said they have received more than 200 tips in the death of Honoree Fleming, who was shot and killed while on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton.

Police are still searching for a suspect, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Police detectives want to speak with anyone who was on the trail between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A person of interest has been described as a white mal with short red hair last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. A section of the trail remains closed to the public while the investigation continues.