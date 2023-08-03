TINMOUTH, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating a man who was found dead inside a car along VT RT 140 in Tinmouth, Vermont. Police have not released the name of the man and say there is no cause for public concern.

On Wednesday, around 9 p.m., Vermont State Police in Rutland were called regarding a death that happened along VT RT 140 in Tinmouth. Once they arrived, they identified the 75-year-old man dead parked inside his car along a pull-off.

The death is not considered suspicious. This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.