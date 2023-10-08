VERNON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police announced they are investigating a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a motor vehicle that resulted in the death of the car’s driver. The crash occurred in Vernon on October 6.

On Friday at 5 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call reporting a car accident near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon. Upon arrival, troopers found that a Toyota Rav4 had been struck by an Amtrak train.

The driver, identified as Craig Hudson, 53, of Brattleboro, and a passenger in the car were both transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where Hudson was pronounced deceased. The passenger was then taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

No one was injured on the train, which continued on its route following a delay. Route 142 in the area of the collision was closed during the preliminary investigation, but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Alibozek with the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600.