PERU, Vt. (NEWS10) – On May 19, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road, in Peru, for a suspicious circumstance. A homeowner in that area reported finding a single bullet stuck in the wall, inside their house.

A Trooper arrived on the scene and began investigating the incident. The bullet was determined to be a rifle round, which had struck the house near the front door.

The bullet, according to police, went through the wall, traveled through several items in the house, and then got stuck in the wall on the opposite side of the room it had entered. It is unknown at this time who fired the round, why the round was fired, or why it struck the house. The investigation is still considered active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online, or by texting the word “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.