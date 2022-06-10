MOUNT, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person identified as Ashley Brown, 38, from the area of Lake Ninevah Road in Mount Holly. During their search efforts, crews located a body believed to be that of Brown in the woods near Lake Ninevah on Wednesday.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. The body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.