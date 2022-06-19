WOODBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police arrested Brian McAndrew, 38, of Woodbury in connection to a shooting incident that happened at a residence on Friday. At about 10:08 p.m., State Police with Hardwick Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Dog Pond Road, for a report of shots fired with injured people.

Police said, McAndrew allegedly shot Andrew Brown, 35, of Lyndonville who was at the residence for making threats to shoot a household member earlier that day. According to investigators, when McAndrew went to pick up the household member, Brown was shot by McAndrew at the front door.

Charged:

Second-degree attempted murder.

First-degree aggravated domestic assault.

Witnesses were able to restrain McAndrew until police arrived they said. Brown was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.

McAndrew was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. He is due to appear in court on June 20.