ORWELL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Friday shooting in Orwell is currently under investigation. Vermont State Police are searching for the suspect, 23-year-old Trent J. Beayon, whose current whereabouts are unknown.

Police are asking for public assistance. Beayon is known to stay in Burlington and Orwell. An arrest warrant has been issued, charging him with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Court files indicate Beayon was involved in a dispute at a residence on Fisher Road. He allegedly fired a round from a semi-automatic 9mm handgun at a resident before leaving the scene. No one was injured.

Beayon is described as a 5’11” white male with dark blond/brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 180 pounds.

Trent J. Beayon, 25, of Burlington is seen in this 2022 photo.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.