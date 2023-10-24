VERMONT (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in locating two 21-year-olds who were reported missing on October 15, with police saying they disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.” Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Eric White, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, were reportedly traveling together in Northern Vermont.

In separate reports to the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont State Police, relatives of the men said they had been traveling together, had not been in touch with their families for several days, and relatives had been unable to reach them. Vermont State Police say these disappearances occurred under suspicious circumstances, and there are concerns for the welfare of both.

Solomon is roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with a muscular build, and has blue/hazel eyes, and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF. White is roughly 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is seen in this family photo provided by the Vermont State Police.

Eric White, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, is seen in this family photo provided by the Vermont State Police.

Police say the families reported that Solomon and White had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solomon and White is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.