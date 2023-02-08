VERMONT (NEWS10) — According to the Vermont State Police, schools across the state have been receiving calls reporting shooting threats at local schools. Police say that at this time, none of the threats are believed to be credible and appear to be hoaxes.

Police say the calls come from voice over the internet protocol recordings or potentially spoofed numbers using the 802 area code. These numbers appear to be associated with nationwide fake phone threats to schools of shootings, bombs, and other events that have been proven not to happen.

Vermont State Police, The Governor’s Office, the Agency of Education, the Department of Public Safety, the Vermont Intelligence Center, and local law enforcement agencies are actively responding to these calls.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott released a statement regarding the threats-

“These calls were a hoax—an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited. These events are unnerving for everyone – students, teachers, parents, and Vermonters. We can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals. I want to thank the Vermont State Police, local law enforcement, and emergency response offices across the state for acting quickly and professionally based on the initial calls. My office, the Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local partners will continue to monitor this situation closely, and in the days ahead, after all the facts are gathered, we will debrief on this incident to strengthen our response.”