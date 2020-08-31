Virus could end snow days; flu shot mandate prompts protest

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont educators are wondering if remote learning could mean the end of snow days, those unexpected days off when weather conditions make it too hard for staff and children to reach school.

The superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union recently floated the idea at a School Board meeting. Many school districts are working to switch to at least part-time remote education this fall.

Public health authorities say flu shots are very important this year to avoid overburdening the health system. Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says the state is considering becoming the second state to mandate flu shots as a way to ease the burden of influenza amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Levine said Friday the rate of flu in the state needs to be as low as possible to avoid a situation he called a “twindemic.” He says that last year, under 43% of children aged 5 to 12 received the flu vaccine.

Elsewhere in New England, opponents of a plan to require flu shots protested outside the Massachusetts State House.

