Vermont’s Welch calls for Trump resignation: ‘There’s a lot to be sad about’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Rep. Peter Welch, who was inside the U.S. Capitol when a pro-Trump mob entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling for the president to resign.

“We had a time where it was pretty scary,” Welch said. “But we’re fine and we’re going to be fine. Our democracy, that’s the challenge. Can we make it strong and durable?”

Welch says, not only was their physical destruction to the U.S. Capitol, with shots fired and broken glass, but a shattering of democracy in the process. Damage he says will linger and was all instigated by the president.

“We had that president encouraging an hour before folks invaded the capitol, to come down and do just that,” Welch said. “Telling them to get tough, telling them that those who were in the capitol were ‘bad people.'”

Welch posted video updates to Twitter during the chaos Wednesday. He recounted touring the damage, seeing a cabinet attempting to barricade the front entrance, paintings defaced, and just total unrest.

“The use of violence to try to overturn an election. The president of the United States, an office we revere being desecrated by its current occupant, there’s a lot to be sad about.”

Congressman Welch, like many, is now calling for Trump to resign. He believes the 25th amendment should also be invoked here, but says it would be unlikely given those responsible for invoking it have essentially been enablers of the president.

Congress did certify the election results around 3:30 Thursday morning, something that gives Welch some hope after an unprecedented day.

“So we can turn the page, damage has been done, we have work to do,” he said. “But January 20th, Joe Biden is going to raise his hand and take the oath.”