Vermont’s Scott proposes more economic recovery grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has proposed using $130 million more in federal coronavirus relief funding to help businesses and others recover from the pandemic.

The proposal devotes $23 million toward expanding the economic recovery grant program and $50 million for hospitality and tourism grants. Another $50 million would give every Vermont household $150 as part of a buy-local campaign and $10 million would go to economic development and tourism marketing.

Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the lodging sector is down 90% in revenues, and food and service is down 87% from previous years.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES