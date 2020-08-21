MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has proposed using $130 million more in federal coronavirus relief funding to help businesses and others recover from the pandemic.
The proposal devotes $23 million toward expanding the economic recovery grant program and $50 million for hospitality and tourism grants. Another $50 million would give every Vermont household $150 as part of a buy-local campaign and $10 million would go to economic development and tourism marketing.
Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the lodging sector is down 90% in revenues, and food and service is down 87% from previous years.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Pittsfield City Hall opening for in-person, early voting
- Essex County Public Health confirms staff cases in live coronavirus outbreak conference
- Official update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house
- Vermont’s Scott proposes more economic recovery grants
- Police looking for ‘COVID hugger’ from Massachusetts Walmart