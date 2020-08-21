Vermont’s Scott proposes more economic recovery grants

A woman walks past a store advertising sales at 70 percent off, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP / Tony Dejak)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has proposed using $130 million more in federal coronavirus relief funding to help businesses and others recover from the pandemic.

The proposal devotes $23 million toward expanding the economic recovery grant program and $50 million for hospitality and tourism grants. Another $50 million would give every Vermont household $150 as part of a buy-local campaign and $10 million would go to economic development and tourism marketing.

Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the lodging sector is down 90% in revenues, and food and service is down 87% from previous years.

