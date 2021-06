Vermont’s May unemployment rate was a pre-pandemic level 2.6%

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s unemployment rate was 2.6% for May, a decrease from 2.9% for April, the state Labor Department reported Wednesday. The rate put Vermont back to pre-pandemic levels, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

“This is not completely unexpected as the work search was reinstated in May 2021 and a number of COVID work search exemptions were still in place at the time,” Harrington said in a statement.

“Before COVID, the Vermont labor market had a historically low unemployment rate and was experiencing a shortage of workers,” Harrington added. “We are now seeing similar conditions as restrictions have lifted and businesses across all industries look to move past this recent global health event.”

The seasonally adjusted Vermont data for May show the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 378 from April. The number of employed people increased by 1,296 and the number of unemployed poeople decreased by 918.