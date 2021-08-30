Vermont’s lieutenant governor marries pilot in private ceremony

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Green Mountain State’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot.

Lt. Gov. Molly R. Gray married Michael D. Palm on Saturday at Four Corners Farm in Newbury, which Gray’s family owns. The couple had a private outdoor ceremony overlooking the Connecticut River where friends and loved ones gathered.

Gray and the commercial airline pilot met in Burlington after being introduced by mutual friends. Palm is based out of Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The lieutenant governor's office said she will keep her surname and continue to be addressed as Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

Gray, a Democrat, was an assistant attorney general before being elected by state voters in November 2020. As lieutenant governor, Gray’s primary job is to preside over the Senate.