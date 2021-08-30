Vermont’s lieutenant governor marries pilot in private ceremony

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Vermont Office of the Lieutenant Governor

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Green Mountain State’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot.

Lt. Gov. Molly R. Gray married Michael D. Palm on Saturday at Four Corners Farm in Newbury, which Gray’s family owns. The couple had a private outdoor ceremony overlooking the Connecticut River where friends and loved ones gathered.

He and Gray first met in Burlington after mutual friends introduced them to one another. The lieutenant governor’s office said she will keep her surname and continue to be addressed as Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

Gray, a Democrat, was an assistant attorney general before being elected by state voters in November 2020. As lieutenant governor, Gray’s primary job is to preside over the Senate.

