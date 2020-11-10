Vermont’s Farmers to Families food box program will return next week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Farmers to Families food box program has been extended through the end of the year.

Beginning November 16, food boxes will be available at daily food distribution centers throughout the state. To keep wait times to a minimum, reservations will be required for distributions.

Each reservation will receive one box with roughly 30 pounds of food, including fresh produce, dairy products, and meat.

People are welcome to pick up food for other families who are unable to make it to a pickup site, but must make a separate reservation for each house they’re picking up for.

Pickups are scheduled next week in Richford, Morristown, Bennington, Vergennes, Hartford, and Springfield. The following week, pickups will be held in Brattleboro, Bethel, and Rutland.

According to Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles, the program has been used frequently by Vermonters since it was launched in May and it was necessary to continue it through at least the end of this year.

“There have been hundreds of thousands of boxes distributed in Vermont,” Sayles said. “We expect that there will be good demand, the holidays are coming and that is always a time of stretch for people who have low income.”

For more information on pickups and registration, visit the Vermont Department of Human Resources website.

