Vermont’s Canada goose hunting season opens September 1

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Canada goose hunting season takes place next month to help control the population of the birds, according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The statewide season runs September 1 through September 25, and happens before the arrival of migrating Canada geese from Canada, the department said. The daily bag limit is five geese in the Connecticut River zone and eight in the rest of the state.
A second season for resident and migrant birds takes place October 13 through November 11 with two later second seasons happening in the Connecticut River zone from October 5 through Novemer 7, and November 24 through December 19.
