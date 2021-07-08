Vermonters to start getting checks child tax credit expansion payments

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — Vermonters with children can claim money to help their families, under the expansion of the child tax credit. The first checks go out next week.

The child tax credit was expanded under the American Rescue Act. Vermont Rep. Peter Welch says it will benefit nearly 120,000 kids in the state. He was in Barre Tuesday to break it all down.

“This has the potential to provide some real security, economic security, to families that are just struggling with the everyday challenges of child-rearing,” Welch said.

Beginning July 15, parents with a child under 6 will be eligible for monthly checks of $300. Those with children ages 6-17, will get $250 per child. He estimates, nationwide, the tax credit will decrease child poverty by 50%. In Vermont, Capstone Community Action will help families get the check in hand.

“From paying rent, to putting food on the table of their choice, they may not have to visit a food shelf as often, making a car payment, that’s a car payment right there,” said Liz Scharf. “Or splurging on the movies, this credit makes it that much easier for struggling families.”

Becky Coleman is eligible for the credit. She says that first, it will go toward some practical necessities, such as fixing her dryer and making car repairs. In the future, she hopes it gives her the flexibility to do more.