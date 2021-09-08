Vermonters sound off on noise from F-35s

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WFFF) — With three Vermont National Guard members in attendance, dozens of people sounded off about how the noise from F-35 fighter jets impacts their lives at Tuesday’s Winooski City Council meeting.

The speakers included a family that moved from Winooski because of the noise, doctors with patients suffering long-term damage from the jets, and veterans, to name a few.

Guard members say they’ve adjusted take-offs and landings and changed flight patterns to accommodate events. “We’re operating around 4,000 operations a year,” said Commander Dan Finnegan. “When we had the F-16s, it was 8,099. So we’ve substantially reduced the amount of pattern work we do.”

But community members say the guard’s mitigation efforts don’t ease their concerns. “The noise mitigation plan is a farce and an insult. It must be embarrassing to come here and tell us over 50 years, we may get some of our homes insulated, while our outdoor playgrounds, sidewalks, and our eateries just get ignored,” one resident said.