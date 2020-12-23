Vermonters permitted to gather with one trusted household during holiday season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Scott Administration and other state leaders say they’re pleased to see numbers trending downward, pushing the Green Mountain State to lift some restrictions.

As the region sees a 4% decrease in cases, Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says there’s reason for optimism. “This is the first time in 16 weeks that our regional week over week case count has actually decreased,” he said.

He says there are over 500 counties in our travel region. Of the 10 with the lowest active case counts, eight are located in Vermont, reflecting Vermont’s strong handle on the virus.

“Our positivity rate continues to trend down, with the seven-day average below 2% for the first time in December,” said Pieciak.

These downward trends result in the Scott Administration loosening restrictions tied to gatherings.

“Gathering with one other trusted household will be allowed December 23 to January 2,” said Gov. Scott. After the holidays, the Scott Administration will evaluate patterns and behaviors. Those who plan to celebrate with others are encouraged to get tested within seven days.

But, Scott makes it clear, gathering with more than household is not permitted. “You don’t have to look any further than the hockey outbreak in central vermont to see how dangerous one tailgate party can be.”

The ice sports outbreak resulted into numerous other outbreaks across the state. But Scott assures, now is the right time to ease restrictions.

“We thought this was a step forward back from where we were pre-Halloween in some respects and thought we could start mitigating our way back out of this. One small, very, very, very small step at time,” said Scott.

Gov. Scott warns Vermonters to gather responsibly, especially if you have family members who are 65 or older. The new guidance does not change current travel and quarantine guidelines.