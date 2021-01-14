Vermonters in need receive cheese from the Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WFFF) – As a result of a generous donation from Rotary Clubs, Vermonters in need are getting cheddar cheese from the Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company.

The previous president of the Brattleboro Rotary Club, Marty Cohn, said he knew people needed help as the pandemic raged on. A fundraising effort was born, benefiting both dairy farmers and those in need.

“We had a plight of dairy farmers and plight of food insecure people both of which were stuffing because of the pandemic,” Cohn said.

Vermont Rotary raised more than $40,000 dollars. Many said they were sick at the thought of farmers being forced to spill milk because of the market.

“They did not make a lot of money by the purchase of this cheese but it helped them in terms of keeping their employees,” Cohn said.

Ten thousand dollars was given to the food bank to purchase cheese from Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company. The CEO of the Vermont foodbank, John Sayles said food insecurity has been a main concern for them.

“At least a third of people in Vermont have at one time, experienced food insecurity,” Sayles said.

Sayles said it’s easier now to distribute such dairy products.

“It’s hard to distribute fluid milk because it has a short shelf life and having it turned into cheese by one of our great Vermont cheese producers makes it more shelf stayabel,” Sayles said.

Over 1,700 pounds of cheese will be sent out to families across the state.

“It’s Vermont milk turned into cheese by a Vermont cheese maker to really help people who because of the pandemic can’t otherwise have great Vermont products on their tables,” Sayles said.

Sayles hopes this food will be able to help in some way.

“We want people to be able to bounce back from this, we don’t want people to dig out of a whole, and being able to feed yourself and your family is a big part of that,” Sayles said.