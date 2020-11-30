Vermonters flock to Christmas tree farms earlier this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Many Vermonters spent their Black Friday getting Christmas trees, hoping the tradition elicits joy.

David Russell, owner of the Russell Farm, said people have been coming in sooner to cut down trees than previous years. “I think a lot of people have been stuck in the house and they want to get out and want to get started with decorating a tree,” he said.

After you cut down your tree, you can still grab a hot chocolate to warm up. But this year, there are some changes. “We are not having people in the cabin, we are serving hot chocolate outside around the campfire, so we have a couple campfires and just trying to keep people spread out and safe,” Russell said.

Russell believes it’s important to have the chance to experience cutting down a tree. “I think that we have lost a lot of tradition for our kids and our grandkids and to me, I still remember cutting a tree with my father,” he said.

Christine Weinberger and her family have been cutting down their own tree for a few years. This year they wanted to have their tree up right after Thanksgiving. “We will be spending a lot of time with just the four of us, and so we will spend a lot of time at home and it gives us a chance to enjoy the holiday season a little more,” she said.

Weinberger said this seemed like a safer alternative than a tree lot. “We are sticking pretty close to just our family right now with covid and so we thought it was a fun activity we could do where we could stay socially distanced,” she said.

The family spent their time carefully inspecting the trees until they found the perfect one, and then it was time to cut it down. “We just like the process of being able to pick our tree and also get to interact with the horses and some of the other animals, it makes it more of a special experience,” Weinberger said.