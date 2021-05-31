Vermonters eager to travel this Memorial Day Weekend

VERMONT (WFFF) — Friday kicked off Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of summer. Without a doubt, more people took to the roads this holiday weekend as Vermont and the rest of the country rolled back restrictions.

After a historically low year for travel in 2020, AAA is expecting 37 million Americans to travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s a 60% of increase from last year, but still lower than travel this time of year, pre-pandemic. Of those planning to travel, 90% will get to their destination by road.

“Just go relax, after a year of quarantine, we just want to go enjoy nature,” said Vermonter, Tank. “We’re heading down to New Hampshire for camping.”

Vermonters, Daniel and Tank, round up their families every Memorial Day Weekend to travel to Exeter, New Hampshire for a weekend of camping. It’s tradition to meet at the rest stop along I-89 in Williston, before hitting the road. They say their families are particularly excited this year, since they had to put the annual trip on hold in 2020.

“We couldn’t even go out of state, so this year they allow us to travel, why not?”

Police say Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically a season where they see an uptick in car crashes. While law enforcement will run its annual ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ campaign, they urge drivers to hold each other accountable, especially with more people on the road.

“Law enforcement will be out there deterring some of this unsafe behavior,” said Lt. Tara Thomas with Vermont State Police. “Whether you see law enforcement or not, that should not alter your decision to be a good driver.”