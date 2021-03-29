Vermonters aged 50 and over eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters aged 50 and over are now eligible for making appointments to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 50-and-up age band opens on Monday. The Vermont Health Department website will begin accepting appointments at 8:15 a.m.

Over the next three weeks, the age will drop for people eligible to make appointments to receive the vaccine. On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Scott says he believes that if the vaccine supply remains adequate, by July 4, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, life in Vermont will largely return to pre-pandemic normal. “We need to get you vaccinated just as soon as we can and as soon as you are eligible,” Scott said Friday.

While Vermonters are waiting to get vaccinated they should be smart about limiting their interactions with others, wearing masks, keeping a distance from others and getting tested when not feeling well.

On Monday the Vermont Department of Health reported 137 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 19,000.

There were 25 people hospitalized, including four in intensive care. A total of 225 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 115.29 new cases per day on March 13 to 154.29 new cases per day on March 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire