Vermonters aged 50 and over eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters aged 50 and over are now eligible for making appointments to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 50-and-up age band opens on Monday. The Vermont Health Department website will begin accepting appointments at 8:15 a.m.

Over the next three weeks, the age will drop for people eligible to make appointments to receive the vaccine. On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Scott says he believes that if the vaccine supply remains adequate, by July 4, once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, life in Vermont will largely return to pre-pandemic normal. “We need to get you vaccinated just as soon as we can and as soon as you are eligible,” Scott said Friday.

While Vermonters are waiting to get vaccinated they should be smart about limiting their interactions with others, wearing masks, keeping a distance from others and getting tested when not feeling well.

On Monday the Vermont Department of Health reported 137 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 19,000.

There were 25 people hospitalized, including four in intensive care. A total of 225 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 115.29 new cases per day on March 13 to 154.29 new cases per day on March 27.