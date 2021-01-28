Vermonters 75 and older begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine; Scott promises improved rollout

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials were back at their usual post-Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19 following a potential exposure at a previous briefing.

Scott said that, as of Wednesday, nearly 30,000 people 75 and older have signed up for the vaccine in the Green Mountain State.

“Vermont was the first state in the country to have more people vaccinated than people who have contracted the virus,” the governor said. “Every day that passes, we’re getting closer and closer to ending the emergency order and getting back to normal”

More than two dozen vaccine clinics opened around the state Wednesday, including several Kinney Drugs locations. State leaders did recognize some glitches with the registration system like a flood of calls directed to the wrong line. Human services Secretary Mike Smith says about 1,000 Vermonters got incorrect texts regarding their appointments.

“We will be reaching out to a select group of people who have experienced the vaccine registration to get their opinions on how we can improve the process for others,” he said. “Since we plan to for the remainder of the vaccine rollout.”

Smith also announced that 860 doses of the Moderna vaccine were disposed of Wednesday at Springfield Hospital after being stored at the wrong temperature.

“It was supposed to be at 8 degrees, it was at 9 degrees,” Smith said. “It led the manufacturer to require that all doses be wasted to concerns about viability.”

The administration notes a widespread improvement across the country, with declining case counts and hospitalizations. In Vermont, cases have declined 26% over the past week.