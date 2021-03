FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Online and phone registrations opened Monday for Vermonters aged 65 and older to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Phil Scott said the emergency use authorization of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will allow the state to vaccine more people faster.

Following the 65 and older age group, Vermont will start vaccinating residents with certain high risk health conditions. State officials are expected to discuss that phase on Tuesday.