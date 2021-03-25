Vermonters 60 and older can sign up for vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Registration opened Thursday for Vermonters ages 60 and older to make appointments for coronavirus vaccines. More than 11,200 Vermonters in the age group signed up on the first day, according to the Health Department.

There were technical problems with the state health department’s online registration system early Thursday morning that were later resolved, the department said. Some people scheduled testing appointments instead of vaccine appointments and the Health Department was reaching out to those who were impacted, a department spokesman said.

People can make sure they made the appropriate appointment by logging back into their online accounts, the Health Department said. Vaccine appointments have a needle icon on the left side and incorrect appointments can be canceled and rescheduled, officials said.

The preferred method is to sign up through the Vermont Health Department’s website. People who cannot make an appointment online may call (855) 722-7878 to register.

The state has returned to age groupings for vaccine sign-ups. Vermonters age 50 and older can start signing up for appointments on Monday.

Vermont reported more than 170 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a statewide total since the pandemic began of more than 18,200 cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 126.29 on March 9 to 131.71 on March 23.

One additional death was reported, bringing the total to 223 to date. A total of 25 people were hospitalized with six in intensive care, according to the Health Department.