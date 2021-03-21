Vermonter wanted by police for attempted murder

NORTHFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Northfield, Vermont are looking for a wanted man—Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield. They say he tried to murder two women by driving their car off the road.

Police say that on Saturday, they got a report of one car ramming another and driving it off the road and over the edge of a steep embankment. An officer arrived on the scene to begin the investigation at about 3:45 p.m.

Police allege that Cherkasov was having an argument with two female acquaintances and struck one of them. He then tried to run her over. They drove away, but Cherkasov followed.

According to authorities, he eventually succeeded in running them off Turkey Hill Road, pushing the vehicle over a steep drop. Luckily, the women were able to escape the crash unharmed.

Cherkasov fled the scene, and his car was later located by police. They say his current whereabouts are unknown. He stands accused of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and a warrant was issued by the Vermont Superior Court.

Although Northfield is a bit outside of NEWS10’s regular viewing area, police want anyone with information about Cherkasov or his location to contact them at (802) 485-9181.