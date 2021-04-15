Vermonter surrenders to police after 5-day manhunt

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WFFF) — After a five-day search, a wanted Vermont man with a lengthy criminal record is in custody.

Harley Breer peacefully surrendered to Vermont State Police just before 3:30 p.m Wednesday, walking out of the woods along Route 232 with his hands in the air after being spotted by a trooper.

Police say that Breer, who has a history of violent assaults, attacked a neighbor in Marshfield on Friday night. At some point, he removed his ankle monitor and fled, triggering a manhunt by Vermont State Police and other agencies, including a canine unit and a border patrol aircraft.

On Tuesday night, Breer’s uncle 62-year-old Earle Rogers was arrested for his alleged role in assisting Breer evade police. They say Breer spent several nights at Rogers’ home while on the run. Harley Breer was captured in the area near his uncle’s home.

Breer is no stranger to Vermont law enforcement. His criminal history spans almost three decades and includes convictions for kidnapping, rape, and domestic assault.

“This is the best outcome for any of this that could have happened,” said Captain Matthew Daley of VSP. “We take him into custody peacefully, the community can sleep better tonight, and Mr. Breer is back in jail.”

Breer will be arraigned Thursday morning in Washington County court.