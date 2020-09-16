Vermonter sews over 4,000 masks

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WFFF) — Amy Tower of Underhill, close to Burlington, has been making masks since February. Tower retired a year and a half ago, but since the pandemic started, she has been sewing and donating masks full time.

“It’s pretty much my full-time job,” Tower said. “I do it seven days a week. It’s not like I take the weekends off or anything.”

She began by making masks for her husband, who works at Ace Hardware in Jericho and a local long term care facility.

“My husband works at Jerihill hardware, which was one of the groups of people that were considered essential. So they continued to work,” said Tower.

Since February, Tower has made over 4,200 masks as a one-women operation for the hardware store and other organizations.

“I never confined it to friends and family. I always knew that I was going to put them out at the hardware store for people to have. I never really envisioned it getting to the extent that it did,” said Tower.

Tower said she replenishes the supply at the hardware store every day. And no matter the size, design, or color of the mask, Tower can make it.

“It makes me feel good that people who can’t necessarily afford them—or can’t get out to get them—can do it this conveniently. Someone can just go down the road to the hardware store,” Tower said.

Tower encourages others to make masks or continue making masks if they can. She already has holiday prints and fabrics to make in the future. She is quickly approaching 5,000, and says that as long as the need is still there, she will keep sewing.

