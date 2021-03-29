Vermonter rescued from high water after trying to save dog

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont couple is searching for the body of their dog that was swept away by the high waters of the Joiner Brook in Bolton.

On Friday, rescue crews were called after Derek Taylor, 30, went into the water trying to rescue the family dog that had been swept away. Taylor became stuck on a rock just above the waterfall known as the Bolton Potholes.

“And he was very familiar with that river,” Taylor said of the dog. “He swam there a hundred times so he thought that he could just make it across and he immediately started getting pulled away and I just ran in immediately to help save him… and I almost did.”

It took crews from Colchester Technical Rescue and other agencies about three hours to rescue Taylor. He was treated for hypothermia.

Now Taylor and his wife Amanda are hoping to recover the body of their golden retriever named Yogurt.

“We understand the reality that he’s probably not alive but having his body to be able to bring home and bury properly would mean a tremendous amount to us,” Derek Taylor said.