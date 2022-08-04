ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man, who was already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to several child sex crimes. Dennis Lavigne, 47, admitted that in November 2019 he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with an undercover officer posing as the mother of an 11-year-old child.

In those messages, he expressed a desire to have sex with the child. Later that month, Lavigne traveled from Vermont to Albany, intent on satisfying those desires.

Once in Albany, Lavigne was arrested and further admitted to transporting child pornography files, which law enforcement officials found on his phone. Many of the files featured the rape and sexual abuse of prepubescent children, including infants.

Lavigne was already a registered sex offender at the time of these crimes, having been previously convicted in Vermont of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 10. He faces at least 10 years, and up to life, in prison when he is sentenced on December 6, 2022.