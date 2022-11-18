MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Mount Holly man, who was already on probation for an unrelated incident, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly fighting a family member. Police say it wasn’t the first time Corey Bickford, 45, had assaulted his victim, and that the beatings always happened in front of a child.

After his arrest on Thursday, Bickford was taken to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing. He was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, and offense committed in the presence of a child. Bickford also had a warrant out for his arrest, police said, for violating his probation.

Bickford was issued conditions of release to appear in court on Friday, November 18 at 12:30 p.m. He was then jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, for the probation warrant.