Vermonter dies in head-on crash

Vermont News

by: Lauren Maloney

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Courtesy MGN)

EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WFFF) — A Westmore, Vermont man is dead after a two-car crash in East Charleston Monday morning.

Police say a Subaru Impreza driven by Dean Burns, 41, crossed the center line on Route 105, hitting another car head-on just after 8 a.m. Burns died on-scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Taryn Hunt, 42 of Glover, went to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report