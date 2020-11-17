Vermonter dies in head-on crash

EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WFFF) — A Westmore, Vermont man is dead after a two-car crash in East Charleston Monday morning.
Police say a Subaru Impreza driven by Dean Burns, 41, crossed the center line on Route 105, hitting another car head-on just after 8 a.m. Burns died on-scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, Taryn Hunt, 42 of Glover, went to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
