Vermonter arrested for alleged assault with chainsaw

CORINTH, Vt. (WFFF) — A man from Vermont headed to court on Monday after an alleged attack purportedly involving his car and a chainsaw.

According to Vermont State Police, Patrick Southworth, 37, of Vershire crashed his car more than once into the car of a 52-year-old woman on Eagle Hollow Road on Saturday. He’s also accused of damaging the woman’s car with a chainsaw and assaulting her while she was still inside the vehicle.

Police say the woman was taken to Cottage Hospital in Haverhill, New Hampshire. No information was available on her condition. Troopers caught Southworth at his home and learned that he had an active arrest warrant in Grafton County on a drug charge. He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury on $35,000 bail.

Southworth faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and being a fugitive from justice.