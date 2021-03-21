Officials working to vaccinate Vermonters of color

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the state is continuing to work to vaccinate people of color in Vermont.

People of color are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and more likely to suffer severe consequences of the disease than are white, non-Hispanic Vermonters, Levine said. To help alleviate that discrepancy, if one member of a family meets the state guidelines to be vaccinated, that person can bring along family members to also be vaccinated.

Levine says there is a clinic scheduled for Saturday in Burlington in which 262 people of color are due to be vaccinated. Another clinic for about 100 people is scheduled for Brattleboro next week. Both of those clinics are full.

The Health Department is continuing to arrange future clinics for people of color.

Vermont reported 148 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, for a statewide total since the pandemic began of over 17,500. Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 219. A total of 21 people were hospitalized, with five in intensive care. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 122.29 on March 4 to 110 on March 18.