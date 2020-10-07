Vermont voters should receive mail-in ballots by Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As of Tuesday morning, 41,000 Vermonters have already cast their vote in the general election. Although things are undoubtedly different this year, Condos says they’re anticipating a huge turnout, with both the highly contested presidential race and state-level races.

According to Vermont’s Secretary of State, the top priorities this election cycle are preserving every Vermonter’s right to vote, and to protect the safety of voters, poll workers, and town clerks.

“No one has to make a choice between their vote and their health,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos.

Condos says if you’re an eligible voter in Vermont, you should get a ballot in the mail by Wednesday. If it doesn’t arrive, he suggests calling your town or city clerk’s office. He and Attorney General TJ Donovan also want to put the Green Mountain State on notice that voter harassment is illegal.

“There’s a certain intimidation that can occur,” Condos said. “We’re not as concerned here in Vermont, we’ve never really seen it here in Vermont. Any poll location as a designated area for the public to observe.”

This comes in response to comments made by President Trump about poll watchers. The president has also repeatedly attacked the mail-in voting process as fraudulent without offering evidence, even though he and First Lady Melania Trump routinely vote by mail.

“It’s unfortunate to have that kind of rhetoric, it really is not helpful to the situation, but maybe that’s his plan,” Condos said.

Some ballots, made out to people who no longer live at the printed address, have reportedly gone out.

“To do that for one vote and the possibility of a severe penalty, a felony, I just don’t see people doing that,” he said. In fact, we’ve never had that situation occur here in Vermont.

If you’re planning to vote by mail, Condos says you should send in your ballot by Saturday, October 24th to make sure it can be received, and counted, in time. All 275 polling locations will also be open for in-person voting on Tuesday, November 3rd.

