Vermont voters picking nominees for November governor’s race

by: Wilson Ring,

Phil Scott voting

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott smiles at the ballot booth for his own election in Vermont in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont voters are headed to the polls to vote on major party candidates to run for governor in the November general election.

Popular incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is being challenged for his party’s nomination by four little-known candidates.

Current Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe are considered the top contenders for the Democratic Party nomination.

Two lesser-known candidates are also seeking the Democratic nomination: Bennington attorney Patrick Winburn and activist Ralph “Carijou” Corbo, of Wallingford.

Wallingford is also challenging one of Vermont’s most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch. The 73-year-old Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters.

Welch says he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces what he calls the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to democracy, and issues of racial justice.

