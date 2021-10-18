Vermont uses COVID relief money to help child care providers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department for Children and Families is using federal COVID relief money to help regulated child care providers survive the pandemic. The Child Care Stabilization Grants will cover unexpected COVID pandemic costs and help child care businesses stabilize operations.

DCF Commissioner Sean Brown said an online application and tutorial will be emailed to all regulated child care providers by October 22. Awards will be distributed monthly beginning next month. If funding allows, they will continue for a year.

“They have cared for and nurtured our youngest residents while supporting our workforce,” Brown said in a statement. “These grants represent an unprecedented opportunity to invest in, support, and stabilize this critical sector of our economy.”

Some of the approved expenses include payroll and salaries, employee benefits, rent, personal protective equipment, and other supplies.

