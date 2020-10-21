Vermont unemployment down in September

Vermont News

by: Dana Casullo

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in September, but lawmakers are skeptical. 

The department said the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for September dipped six-tenths of one percent from August’s estimate of 4.8 percent. Gov. Phil Scott said the numbers don’t add up for him. 

“I don’t think it’s real, in a lot of respects,” Scott said. “I think there is still a lot of struggling people out there, a lot of people who are unemployed who aren’t necessarily on unemployment at this point in time.” 

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use Vermont Job Link. Community College of Vermont is offering free skills training. 

