Vermont Transportation Agency gets transit vehicle grant

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is going to be using a nearly $840,000 federal grant to buy new public transit vehicles to replace existing vehicles throughout the state.
The new vehicles will replace transit vehicles that account for approximately 70% of the state’s total transit fleet.
There is a backlog of vehicles that need to be replaced, and these new transit vehicles will help to reduce that backlog.
Transportation Agency Public Transit Manager Ross MacDonald says it’s good news for Vermont’s transit system.
