Vermont trails advocate with fresh way to fundraise

by: Courtney Adelman

NORWHICH, Vt. (WFFF) — Kaitie Eddington is the Program Manager for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. She is letting people choose her middle name to raise money for the UVTA.

The Upper Valley Trails Alliance advocates for the use, development, and maintenance of trails in the region. The organization promotes an active lifestyle through trail use all year long.

Eddington was not given a middle name at birth. She says her brother had one, and she wanted one too. At 8 years old, she chose the middle name “Satin,” but spelled it “Satan” on a school assignment.

After sharing her story, UVTA came up with a creative way to find Kaitie a middle name and raise money for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. All you have do is purchase a ten dollar ticket to vote for a name.

“I shared that story and one of my students said, ‘Well, why don’t you crowdsource one for the organization?’” said Eddington. “I thought, ‘What a great way to show my support for this awesome organization,’ and also make up for our fundraising events that have been canceled this year.”

Voting lasts until October 31. When the votes are tallied up, Kaitie will legally change her middle name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

