Vermont towns offer safety guidance for Halloween celebrations

MONTPELIFER, Vt. (WFFF) — If the cooler air, pumpkins, and changing leaves aren’t giving it away, Halloween is right around the corner. But some Vermont towns are suggesting residents refrain from or modify the usual activities.

In Montpelier, where a recent outbreak of about 30 cases have been linked to adult and youth hockey leagues, that means advising residents to skip trick-or-treating this year.

“I think it’s an important wake-up call for Montpelier particularly, but also for any community, that we need to stay vigilant about staying safe through this time of COVID” Mayor Anne Watson. “This recommendation to stay home for trick-or-treating is really to help keep us all safe.”

Across Lake Champlain, the Clinton County Health Department is encouraging one-way trick-or-treating, “where trick-or-treaters can grab treats and go, without direct or close contact with homeowners.”

St. Johnsbury has already canceled its annual Halloween parade, which draws 3,000 people. But to make sure children can have a Halloween experience, donors have contributed bags of candy to elementary school students, along with school supplies and a note of encouragement.

“I think the whole community is recognizing that while covid is effecting almost everything that we are doing, there are creative ways when people can put their heads together and say alright we can’t do it like we used to but how can we make this still feel special,” said Brian Ricca, St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent.

St. Johnsbury residents can also enjoy art contests and drive-by pumpkin displays. For trick-or-treaters, the town suggests visiting homes of people you know and to contact them before stopping by.

