Vermont town reconsiders rules after maskless 9/11 parade

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blue face masks. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Bellows Falls is reviewing its requirements for parade permits after members of the town fire department held a parade to commemorate the 9/11 attacks without masks.

Acting Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Charles “Chuck” Wise says he “foolishly” assumed people would be wearing masks when he issued the permit granted so the Westminster Fire Department could walk 3.43 miles through the community to commemorate the 343 New York firefighters killed in the 2001 attack.

Wise said when he got to Bellows Falls the morning of September 12 to watch the walk, none of the firefighters were wearing masks. A representative of the Westminster Fire Department could not be reached for comment Monday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report