Vermont town employee fired in wake of mailing mistake that led to election delay

POWNAL, Vt. (WFFF) — The Pownal Selectboard has fired a longtime town employee in the wake of a mailing mistake that forced the Town Meeting Day local elections to be delayed.

The Bennington Banner reports that the board unanimously voted Thursday night to fire Linda Sciarappa. She had been the town’s executive assistant, which made her the board’s lead staff member.

About 1,100 copies of Pownal’s annual town report were recently mailed out with incorrect addresses on them. Under Vermont law, any town that prepares annual reports must mail the documents to all residents ten days before the election.

Because the affected copies couldn’t be delivered, postal workers had to return them to the town offices. Once it became clear that the annual reports wouldn’t reach many of the town’s voters in time, the town postponed the election until March 30.

According to the Banner, the Selectboard had asked Sciarappa to resign by Thursday. She did not step down, and the board members fired her, effective in 30 days.