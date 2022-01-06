Vermont to test delivery program for rapid COVID tests

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — In an effort to address the surge of COVID cases, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Vermont will be using a new program developed by the National Institutes of Health to deliver 500,000 rapid tests to households.

“We are considering ways to simplify and expand our state’s testing system,” Scott said. “In the near future, we anticipate rapid tests will be readily available at every local pharmacy for lower prices. But we need to bridge the gap between where we are today and where things will be in the months ahead. That’s why we are partnering with the team at the National Institutes of Health to get these 500,000 tests into households throughout Vermont and ‘testing’ the effectiveness of this delivery model.”

Scott emphasized that this is a pilot program and should not be used to supplement the test to stay programs. “While our primary objective is to get tests into the field as efficiently as possible, we are also assessing how well the system works so we can continue to improve testing options and work with President Biden’s team to make future testing programs successful.

“As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges, the number of kits each household can order will be limited, it could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly.”

More information including how to order the tests will be announced next week.