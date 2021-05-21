Vermont to start Click It or Ticket campaign

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont Law Enforcement will be participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign beginning May 24 through June 6. Click It or Ticket (CIOT) is a national seat belt enforcement strategy to identify drivers who are not belted.

Officers will be roaming and using checkpoints throughout Bennington County. They will be enforcing aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use. Bennington Police say these behaviors are the leading causes of serious crashes. Drivers they encounter who are not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket.

Vermont’s fatal motor vehicle crashes this year are on track to match, or maybe even exceed, the number of fatal crashes in 2017, which was Vermont’s deadliest year since 2012. More than half of Vermont’s fatal crash victims died while not wearing their seatbelts.

Bennington Police say the upcoming period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to the as the 100 deadliest days of summer and with this enforcement event, they hope to keep Vermont roadways safe.