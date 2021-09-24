Vermont to start administering Pfizer booster shots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont will be administering Pfizer booster shots starting September 24. Currently, Vermonters 80 years of age and older are eligible to schedule and receive boosters.

The schedule for the next age groups is:

75 and older on Monday, September 27

70 and older on Wednesday, September 29

65 and older Friday, October 1

The state will also expand eligibility for booster shots to people aged 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions on October 1.

“We know that vaccination is the way we’ll beat this pandemic and ensuring as many Vermonters as possible are fully protected is essential,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Vermonters have led the way in our vaccination efforts, and I’m confident they will continue to in this next phase.”

Vermont officials say they are awaiting guidance from the CDC on what occupational or institutional settings at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure should be eligible for booster shots. The state will provide more information based on the recommendations next week.

Eligible Vermonters will only be able to receive a booster shot if they previously received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Officials say it’s expected that expanded booster shots will be approved for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the coming weeks.

Eligible Vermonters can go on the state health department website to schedule an appointment at one of the statewide clinics. Residents may also check with their health care provider or local pharmacy to receive a booster shot.